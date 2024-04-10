Millwall's Longman secures victory against Leicester

Ryan Longman 's brilliant winner for Millwall consigned stuttering promotion challengers Leicester to a fifth defeat in nine Championship matches. Longman collected Billy Mitchell's pass, cut in from the left past Harry Winks and sent an unstoppable strike from near the edge of the penalty area beyond keeper Mads Hermansen and into the far corner of the net.

The victory took Millwall to 47 points, four clear of the relegation zone, and they have now taken 10 points from their four home matches since Neil Harris' recent return for a second spell as boss. Leaders Leicester, meanwhile, clung onto top spot by virtue of Leeds only managing a goalless draw at home to Sunderland. That point saw Leeds move up to second and Ipswich drop to third, but the Suffolk side will go top if they win at home to Watford on Wednesday.Leicester dominated possession at The Den for large periods, especially in the first half, but struggled to create clear-cut chances. However, substitute Patson Daka should have equalised deep into stoppage time but made a mess of an attempted header from Dennis Praet's cross. The ball bounced off his shoulder and wide of the target. Millwall struggled badly under ex-boss Joe Edwards, who attempted to introduce an expansive style of play but was sacked in February after a series of poor results and performances. Former Lions striker Harris, on the other hand, has gone back to basics, deploying a 4-4-2 formation and relying on hard work and good organisatio

Millwall Longman Leicester Victory Championship Football

