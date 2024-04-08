Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse in Central and North America

Millions of people in Central and North America are enjoying a rare sight of a total solar eclipse . The eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, is traveling along a 'path of totality' that includes Dallas, Indianapolis, New York, and Montreal.

Those who miss the event will have to wait another 21 years for it to return to American shores.

