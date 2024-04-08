Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse in Central and North America

Millions of people in Central and North America are enjoying a rare sight of a total solar eclipse . The eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, is traveling along a 'path of totality' that includes Dallas, Indianapolis, New York, and Montreal.
Those who miss the event will have to wait another 21 years for it to return to American shores.
Solar Eclipse Total Solar Eclipse Central America North America Moon Sun
The eclipse will only be visible from certain parts of the planet, excluding the UK and Ireland. However, a partial solar eclipse may be visible in some British cities and Ireland.
