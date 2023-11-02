Millions set to battle it out for Glastonbury music festival tickets today

The first round of highly-coveted tickets for next year's Glastonbury music festival are set to go on sale this evening - despite ticket prices rising to £360. A set number of the roughly 135,000 tickets - which include coach travel - will be available online from 6pm on Thursday, with general admission passes going on sale on Sunday. However, only those who registered in advance will be able to purchase tickets. Read more: How to get a Glastonbury ticket in 2024 Last year more than 2.

5 million people tried to snap up a spot at the festival, according to National Broadband. The long-running event will take place from 26 to 30 June next year at Worthy Farm in Somerset - but the 2024 line-up has yet to be revealed. Organisers announced last month that ticket prices would rise again to £360 - up from £340 in 2023 and £285 in 2022. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

