Millions of workers to receive national insurance cut

Millions of workers will receive a national insurance cut as the new tax year gets underway, helping to ease some of the strain on household budgets . The main rate of employee national insurance will be cut from 10% to 8% from April 6 – the first day of the 2024-25 tax year . When combined with a cut previously announced in the autumn statement, this will save the average worker on £35,400 more than £900 a year, the Government has said. About 27 million workers will benefit from the reduction.

And more than two million people will benefit from the main rate of self-employed national insurance being trimmed down

