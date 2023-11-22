Millions of workers to benefit from National Insurance tax cut

Tens of millions of workers will benefit from a 2 per cent cut in National Insurance next year, Jeremy Hunt announced yesterday. In a giveaway worth £450 a year for the average worker, the Chancellor said he would reduce employee National Insurance from 12 per cent to 10 per cent from January 6. Some 27 million workers in public and private sectors will benefit from the £8.7billion a year tax cut, which Mr Hunt suggests will incentivise hard work.

But it comes against a backdrop of a tax burden that has risen sharply in recent years, and remains on course to reach its highest level since the Second World War, economists warned. The Chancellor said high employment taxes 'disincentivise the hard work we should be encouraging' as he cut National Insurance on earnings between £12,570 and £50,27





Rachel Reeves supports National Insurance cut but warns of rising tax burdenRachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, has expressed support for the decision to cut National Insurance but cautioned that it will not compensate for the increasing tax burden on working people. She stated that the Labour government, if elected, would maintain the two per cent cut and vote in favor of its legislation. Reeves highlighted the significant rise in taxes on working people and emphasized that the 2p cut does not offset the 10p increase in National Insurance. Additionally, she criticized the Chancellor's Autumn Statement as the Tories' eleventh growth plan in 13 years.

