HEAD TOPICS

Millions of women in England can get free contraceptive pills without seeing a GP

DailyMailUK1 min.

Starting next month, women in England can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmacy. The move aims to free up millions of GP appointments and give women greater choice over where to get the pill.

Women, England, Contraceptive Pills, GP Appointments, Pharmacy, Prescription, Choice, Blood Pressure, Weight

The service aims to help free up millions of GP appointments by next winter. Under wider plans pharmacists will also offer more blood pressure checks. READ MORE:Millions of women will be able to get free contraceptive pills on the high street without having to see a GP under new NHS plans. Starting next month, women in England can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmacy.

The move will give women greater choice over where to get the pill and forms a package of measures aimed at freeing up 10million GP appointments by next winter. If women opt for the combined oestrogen and progestogen pill, they will have a check-up with a pharmacist to record their blood pressure and weight. No checks are needed for the progestogen-only 'mini-pill', which is also the case in other settings, NHS England said. Starting next month, women in England can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmac

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.