Millions of women in England can get free contraceptive pills without seeing a GP

The service aims to help free up millions of GP appointments by next winter. Under wider plans pharmacists will also offer more blood pressure checks. READ MORE:Millions of women will be able to get free contraceptive pills on the high street without having to see a GP under new NHS plans. Starting next month, women in England can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmacy.

