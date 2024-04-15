Millions of Universal Credit claimants to face delays in receiving increased payments

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that millions of people claiming Universal Credit will not see the annual uprating reflected in their monthly payments before May 14 and some will have to wait until June 13 to receive the higher amount in their bank account.

The update was shared in the latest edition of Money Box on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday by programme researcher Sandra Hardial during a segment discussing delays to increased State Pension and benefit payments, despite the DWP applying the uplift on April 8. Sandra explained how Universal Credit payments are rising by 6.7 per cent, but warned people won’t actually get the money straight away because they are paid in arrears. She said: “The six million people on Universal Credit face the longest wait. The DWP has told Money Box that none of them will get the higher rate before the 14th of May and some will have to wait until the 13th of June.” New Universal Credit payment rates 2024/25 Monthly rates are shown unless otherwise stated. A full list of all the new DWP benefit payment rates, including Housing Benefit and deductions can be found on GOV.UK her

