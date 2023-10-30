Millions of UK Homeowners Face Difficult Decisions as Mortgage Deals Near End

A warning has been issued to homeowners across the UK as millions of mortgage deals are nearing their end. With approximately 1.6 million fixed-rate agreements on the brink of ending, experts say anyone with this type of mortgage will be forced to 'make some difficult decisions' soon.

Also known as tracker mortgages, these types of agreements are based on the Bank of England's base rate, and can fluctuate depending on whether interest rates rise or fall. If rates are beginning to descend - this could be a good option for homeowners whose fixed-rate deals are soon coming to an end.

READ MORE: 'We escaped the rent trap - seven months later we bought our dream £358,000 four-bed home' "They provide peace of mind with consistent payments, enabling precise future budgeting amidst the cost-of-living changes. But if the rates plunge, you are stuck paying the fixed rate and early repayment charges can incur hefty exit fees." headtopics.com

Amanda Aumonier, director of mortgage operations at Better.co.uk commented: "Switching from a fixed-rate mortgage to a variable or tracker mortgage is a significant financial decision. Opting for a fixed-rate mortgage provides stability, shielding you from interest rate hikes and simplifying your monthly budgeting

"On the other hand, if the Bank of England were to reduce the base rate, borrowers with variable or tracker mortgages could experience reduced monthly payments, potentially helping them to pay off their mortgages faster. However, there is a downside to this flexibility, because a rise in the base rate would lead to increased monthly payments, possibly straining their finances." headtopics.com

There is a warning for anyone considering switching to a variable-rate mortgage, especially homeowners who have other debts. Tara Flynn, co-founder of Choosewisely.co.uk, added: "With the expiration of fixed-rate mortgage deals looming, many homeowners are understandably contemplating a transition to variable or tracker mortgages. These options may hold the promise of lower interest rates if market rates decline, but they also introduce the added risk of potential interest rate increases.

