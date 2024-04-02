Millions of UK families to benefit from £500m funding

Millions of families across the UK will soon benefit from a share of £500m in the latest round of DWP funding. The government is providing councils with a share of the latest round of the Household Support Fund (HSF), – to enable them to offer cash support to their residents to help families during the cost of living crisis. Previously, the Fund has been used to support struggling residents with cash grants, supermarket vouchers, energy-saving appliances and more.
The scheme was set to end at the end of March but was instead extended for an extra six months, running from April to September. And many areas of the country are now receiving their latest round of funding from HSF which will be used to support local residents. How much is the new funding? Following the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, HSF was given a cash boost of £500 million. Different areas of the country are now beginning to receive a portion of funding that can be spent on their resident
