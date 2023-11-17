Millions of People to Receive One-Off Payments to Ease Financial Pressure

Millions of people over State Pension age are set to receive a series of one-off payments worth MORE THAN £1,000 between now and the end of the year to help ease the financial pressure of higher heating bills and the ongoing cost of living crisis. There are four key payments to look out for, but one of them is paid directly to your energy supplier and may need to be claimed while the others should arrive automatically.

It’s also important to be aware that these payments are made alongside the State Pension and are tax-free. The latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show there are now 12.6 million people across Great Britain receiving State Pension payments of up to £203.85 each week. Basic and New State Pensions are contributory benefits which provide crucial financial support to those who have paid at least 10 years’ worth of National Insurance contributions. However, not everyone of State Pension age is receiving the maximum New State Pension, in fact, just 3.2m of the overall tota

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Over 1.4 million older people in Great Britain to receive Autumn cost of living paymentSome 1.4 million older people across Great Britain, including more than 127,000 living in Scotland currently in receipt of Pension Credit, are expected to have received the £300 Autumn cost of living payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by November 19, 2023. However, nearly 900,000 people over State Pension age who did not receive the money, may still be able to qualify for it and the £299 payment due before Spring, 2024.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Pensioners Could Receive Unprecedented Boost to IncomeMinisters are considering giving pensioners an unprecedented boost to their income, potentially double the rate of inflation. This could be made possible by savings on benefits.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 500 WASPI women to receive draft report on state pension inequalityThe Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) will send a draft report on the injustice caused by maladministration to around 500 WASPI women and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The report will be kept confidential until next year.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Four Hotels in Lancashire and Cumbria Receive Prestigious AwardsFour hotels in Lancashire and Cumbria have been awarded prestigious awards by The Good Hotel Awards 2023/24. These include Northcote, Ribby Hall, Applegarth Villa and Restaurant, and the Swan Hotel and Spar. The hotels have gained a Gold Seal or Blue Ribbon, indicating high guest satisfaction. Northcote, known for its Michelin-starred restaurant, was praised for its luxury rooms and suites in the Ribble Valley.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Millions of Women in England to Access Free Contraceptive Pills without GP AppointmentMillions of women in England will soon be able to access free contraceptive pills by going to their local chemist without having to see a GP. The new NHS plans start next month, and they will give women greater choice over where to get the pill and will free up appointments in under pressure GP surgeries.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Millions of women in England can get free contraceptive pills without seeing a GPStarting next month, women in England can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmacy. The move aims to free up millions of GP appointments and give women greater choice over where to get the pill.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »