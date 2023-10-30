Millions of people to receive £300 cash boost from DWP

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is set to give millions of people a £300 cash boost from tomorrow (October 31).

Eligible benefit claimants will receive the lump sum as part of a scheme to give people on low incomes some financial support amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Cost of Living payments were introduced by the Government last year, and millions of people have since received a number of instalments from the DWP. The most recent payment landed in most people's accounts between April 25 and May 17.READ MORE: Matthew Perry cause of death update from LA medical examiner

Gov.uk states you may be able to get up to five payments to help with the cost of living if you're getting certain benefits or tax credits. You may be entitled to up to three Cost of Living payments worth £300 if you were in receipt of any of the following benefits or tax credits on certain dates:

DWP has now said millions of households across the UK will receive the cash between Tuesday, October 31, and Sunday, November 19. Tax credits-only customers who do not qualify for a payment from DWP will receive £300 from HMRC between November 10 and November 19.

Cash will be sent directly and automatically, so claimants will not need to apply. The payment reference for bank accounts will be the recipient's National Insurance Number followed by DWP COL or HMRC COLS.

To be eligible for the money you need to have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between 18 August 2023 and 17 September 2023, or payment for an assessment period, ending between these dates. From HMRC, you need to have received a payment of tax credits for any day in the period between 18 August 2023 and 17 September 2023.

