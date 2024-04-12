Millions of People in Great Britain Receiving State Pension Payments

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show there are nearly 12.7 million people across Great Britain receiving State Pension payments, including 1.1 million living abroad and over one million in Scotland. Of that overall total, some 9.3 million people will receive Basic State Pension payments of up to £169.50 each week over the 2024/25 financial year, while 3.4 million are on - or due to claim - the New State Pension , which is now worth up to £221.20 each week.
However, pensions expert Helen Morrissey warns that not everyone reaching 66 in this financial year and making a claim will receive the maximum amount - especially women. The head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown explained: “Women in particular can have gaps in their National Insurance record that mean they aren’t currently entitled to a full pension.” The current age of retirement is 66 for men and women across Great Britain and is set to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028. The UK Government recently announced that it will review the rise to 68 two years after the next general election, which is expected to take place later this year. Top Money Stories Today However, there are several things everyone can check now to ensure they maximise State Pension payments - even if they have already reached retirement ag
