Millions of pensioners to receive Winter Fuel Payment

Millions of pensioner households across the country, and some retirees living abroad, are set to receive the annual Winter Fuel Payment over the coming weeks. No specific payment window has been announced, but guidance on GOV.UK advises that most payments are made automatically over November or December. Payments will continue until January 26, 2024 and letters started going out in October telling eligible households how much money to expect.

This year’s payment also includes the pensioner cost of living payment, which means people can expect to receive between £250 and £600, depending on their age and circumstances. However, many pensioners may be unaware that payments cannot be made into a National Savings and Investments (NS&I) account unless they already receive other benefits paid into that account. This means some people may need to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre to provide details of a different account for the money to be sent t

