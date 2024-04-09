Millions of Pensioners to Receive Extra £900 to State Pension

Millions of pensioners are set to benefit from an extra £900 to their state pension from today. The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) will now issue payment with an 8.5 per cent increase as part of the government's rise to pensions and other benefits taking place in the new tax year . While the new state pension will receive up to an extra £900, the full yearly basic State Pension will be £3,700 more than in 2010.
It comes after the government affirmed its commitment to the triple lock on state pensions. The government claims the support could be provided due to its economic policies. Read more: DWP Universal Credit changes from today will see claimants £300 better off a year Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said: "Thanks to the Triple Lock and our efforts to drive down inflation, we are putting money back in the pockets of pensioners. This is only possible because we have stuck to our plan and our economy has turned a corner." "This will make a meaningful difference to all those who rely on the State Pension and ensure we continue to provide a safety net for those who need it most while making work pay wherever possible." Minister for Pensions, Paul Maynard MP said: "It’s only right that after a lifetime of work that we protect our pensioners’ incomes.
