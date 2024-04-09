Millions of Pensioners to Receive Extra £900 to State Pension

Millions of pensioners are set to benefit from an extra £900 to their state pension from today. The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) will now issue payment with an 8.5 per cent increase as part of the government's rise to pensions and other benefits taking place in the new tax year . While the new state pension will receive up to an extra £900, the full yearly basic State Pension will be £3,700 more than in 2010.

It comes after the government affirmed its commitment to the triple lock on state pensions. The government claims the support could be provided due to its economic policies. Read more: DWP Universal Credit changes from today will see claimants £300 better off a year Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said: "Thanks to the Triple Lock and our efforts to drive down inflation, we are putting money back in the pockets of pensioners. This is only possible because we have stuck to our plan and our economy has turned a corner." "This will make a meaningful difference to all those who rely on the State Pension and ensure we continue to provide a safety net for those who need it most while making work pay wherever possible." Minister for Pensions, Paul Maynard MP said: "It’s only right that after a lifetime of work that we protect our pensioners’ incomes.

Pensioners State Pension Department For Work And Pensions DWP Increase Government Benefits Tax Year Triple Lock Economic Policies Inflation Safety Net Minister For Pensions Paul Maynard

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DWP Pension increase next week 'not enough' experts warnPensioners will see their state pension increase by up to £900 from April 1

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Workers in the UK to Receive £900 Boost from HMRCWorkers in the UK will receive an average of £900 from the HMRC starting from April, if they have the correct tax code on their payslip. The amount of money received depends on the individual's tax situation, with those having specific tax codes seeing a larger increase in their pay. The government is also reducing National Insurance contributions from 10% to 8% from April 6.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

DWP state pension change means millions £900 better off from todayThe triple lock will come into force today for pensioners across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DWP new state pension rates for April in full as millions to get £900 boostThe DWP will introduce new higher rates for state pension payments

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DWP confirms £500m cost of living support package for next 12 monthsBut it might not be the £900 you were hoping for

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

The supermarket job that pays £24,180 per year with paid breaksPaid lunch breaks are worth £900 a year to their staff

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »