Millions of Over 50s at Risk of Retirement Poverty, Says SunLife

New analysis from insurance experts, SunLife, suggests that almost 7 million people over 50 have no private pension, putting them at risk of poverty in retirement. SunLife’s second annual Life Well Spent report shows that around 2.4 million (20%) of men over 50 and 4.4 million (33%) women are relying on the State Pension alone to fund their retirement. The full, New State Pension increased by 8.5 per cent on April 8, to £221.

20 per week, but SunLife said it still falls well short of what is needed for pensioners to get by, let alone live well in retirement. In February, Retirement Living Standards updated its calculations for what an individual needs for a ‘minimum standard of living’ in retirement, from an annual income of £12,800 to one of £14,400. Even on the previous calculations, those living on the State Pension alone were more than £2,000 short of achieving their basic needs in retirement, even when the increase is taken into account, the hike in living costs means they will be almost £3,000 short - £55 a week. SunLife added that with more than a quarter (27%) of over 50s relying on the state pension alone, this puts almost 7 million people at risk of retirement poverty. SunLife’s research found that, of those over 50s who have no private pension savings, nine in ten (92%) admit to being worried about money

Retirement Pension Poverty Finance Sunlife

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City's transfer policy will make millions or save millionsEngland national under-21 football team beat Azerbaijan on Friday with four Manchester City players in the side

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The sport helping over 50s in Belfast stay healthy and socialWalking football is enjoyed by both men and women over the age of 50

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Over 50s in West Belfast Play Danderball to Stay Active and SocializeA group of over 50s in West Belfast meet up every week to play Danderball, a form of walking football, to socialize and keep healthy. The sport encourages those aged 50 and older to get back into team sports and has positive benefits on health and wellbeing.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Alarm over mystery cancer 'epidemic' striking under-50s like Kate Middleton as scientists scramble...The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Alarm over mystery cancer 'epidemic' striking under-50s like Kate Middleton as scientists scramble...The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Alarm over mystery cancer 'epidemic' striking under-50s like Kate Middleton as scientists scramble...The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in an unprecedented video address. Kate Middleton, with voice breaking with emotion, delivers an incredible message of hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »