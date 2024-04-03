Millions of Older People in the UK Living Alone and Not Claiming Pension Credit

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in 2021, some 3.3 million people aged 65 years and over were living alone in England and Wales, with around 337,000 single pensioner households recorded in Scotland. Navigating the ongoing cost of living crisis can be challenging for any household, but for older people on their own it’s important that they are claiming all the additional financial support they are entitled to.
The most under-claimed benefit, specifically aimed at providing additional financial support for older people on a low income - singles and couples, is Pension Credit. Nearly 1.4 million older people across Great Britain, including more than 126,800 living in Scotland, are currently receiving the means-tested benefit that could provide nearly £4,000 in extra support during the year ahea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »