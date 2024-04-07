Millions of families to receive cash boosts as benefits rise

Millions of families will receive huge cash boosts from tomorrow as benefits rise in line with inflation. The DWP increased benefits including Child Benefit and Universal Credit from April 6, but Monday is the first working day of the new tax year and so is the first time the new payments will land. These benefit increases were first announced in the Chancellor ’s Autumn Statement in November last year, and now, 5 months later they are finally in place.

'The government has decided to increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September’s inflation figure,' Jeremy Hunt explained. Here’s all the benefits that will see an uplift… Universal credit and other benefits will increase by 6.7% (Sept inflation) and equiv to average £470

