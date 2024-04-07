Millions of families to receive cash boosts as benefits rise

Millions of families will receive huge cash boosts from tomorrow as benefits rise in line with inflation. The DWP increased benefits including Child Benefit and Universal Credit from April 6, but Monday is the first working day of the new tax year and so is the first time the new payments will land. These benefit increases were first announced in the Chancellor ’s Autumn Statement in November last year, and now, 5 months later they are finally in place.
'The government has decided to increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September’s inflation figure,' Jeremy Hunt explained. Here’s all the benefits that will see an uplift… Universal credit and other benefits will increase by 6.7% (Sept inflation) and equiv to average £470
Families Cash Boosts Benefits Inflation DWP Child Benefit Universal Credit Tax Year Payments Chancellor Autumn Statement Government Jeremy Hunt
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »