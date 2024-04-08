Millions Gather to Watch Total Solar Eclipse in North America

A total solar eclipse has plunged parts of North America into darkness with millions gathered to watch the rare phenomenon. A total eclipse occurs when the Moon perfectly blocks the Sun , lasting around four minutes. Millions have gathered across North America and Mexico to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. Scientists say it will sweep north and east across 13 US states and finish in Canada . Around 31.5 million people are expected to be able to see it today, according to the space agency Nasa .

Read More: Total solar eclipse: What can I see in the UK? Timings and locations of what will be visible for BritsRead More: Millions gather in North America hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipseNasa will also conduct experiments, including by flying planes and rockets, to study the Sun's atmosphere. Those who have gathered to watch the eclipse have been warned to wear special glasses, as it is dangerous to look at the sun with a naked eye, even with regular sunglasses. People in the UK aren't quite as lucky, although people in parts of the country will be able to observe a partial eclipse.Here we look at where you can see it - and why a total solar eclipse is so special.What is a total solar eclipse?A solar eclipse is when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth passes. In a total eclipse, the moon casts a shadow on the earth that fully blocks light from the sun.In a partial eclipse, it blocks some of the ligh

Total Solar Eclipse North America Darkness Phenomenon Moon Sun Scientists US States Canada Nasa Glasses UK Partial Eclipse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBC / 🏆 17. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millions gather in North America hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipseIt will be another 21 years before the US sees a total solar eclipse on this scale.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse in Central and North AmericaMillions of people in Central and North America are enjoying a rare sight of a total solar eclipse. The eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, is traveling along a 'path of totality' that includes Dallas, Indianapolis, New York, and Montreal. Those who miss the event will have to wait another 21 years for it to return to American shores.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

In pictures: Millions of stargazers watch Total Solar Eclipse across central and north AmericaThe eclipse will travel along a so-called 'path of totality', which includes Dallas, Indianapolis, New York and Montreal.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Millions to Witness Rare Solar Eclipse in North AmericaMillions of people in North America will be able to witness a rare solar eclipse on Monday. Learn about the risks and ways to safely observe the event.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Total eclipse travels across US as millions gather in path of totalityThis evening's total solar eclipse is passing over the homes of 32 million people - and plenty more have travelled miles to get the best view of the event.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

In Pictures: Millions gather to watch solar eclipse sweep across USThe eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific on Monday afternoon.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »