Millie Mackintosh stuns in sexy dress at Kama Ayurveda dinner

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. And Millie Mackintosh turned up the heat in a sexy dress as she attended the Kama Ayurveda dinner to celebrate the brand's UK launch on Thursday. The former Made In Chelsea star, 34, stunned in a slinky red satin maxi dress which showed off her toned figure. She completed the look with strappy gold heels to boost her height and she accessorised with a matching red hair band.

Millie wore her honey tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look to show off hr pretty features. Stunning: Millie Mackintosh turned up the heat in a sexy dress as she attended the Kama Ayurveda dinner to celebrate the brand's UK launch on Thursday The event held at The Belvedere in Holland Park was also attended by the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor and Yasmin Mills. It comes after Millie spoke out on the horrific bullying she faced at school and told how she is 'determined' her daughter will not go through the same traum

