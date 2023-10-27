Millie Court credits this £38 eyelash serum for growing her lashes back

The former Love Islander has taken to TikTok to share her journey of learning how to embrace her natural eyelashes after losing almost all of them because of an allergic reaction to lash extension glue.

Millie, after years and years of using lash extensions that became part of her signature look, developed a pretty harsh allergic reaction to the adhesive used for the procedure and ended up losing a substantial amount of her natural lashes. She went on the popular social media app and said: “I actually came to you guys for a recommendation on an eyelash-growing serum to help me grow my lash back and this is what everybody was telling me to use.

Looking for an alternative, she credits UKLASH eyelash serum, £38 here, as the revolutionary product that helped her lashes come back healthier and stronger. She also says it’s helped her regain her lost confidence. headtopics.com

Allergies to eyelash glue are not uncommon, and they can also develop after years of using them. They usually manifest as redness, itching, swelling, or irritation of the eyes, and, while Millie's experience is unfortunate, it’s a situation that many people can relate to.

Looking for a good alternative to extensions and after unanimous recommendations of UKLASH, Millie says she has been using the award-winning serum for months now and is thrilled with the results! She says she has completely transitioned from lash extensions and is now "embracing her natural lashes”.UKLASH Eyelash Serum targets brittle, short and sparse lashes. headtopics.com

The application is very easy with only one swipe required on your upper lashes (basically like an eyeliner) once each day, with one dip being enough for both lash lines.

