Miller Homes invites applications for Community Fund initiative in Lanarkshire

Leading homebuilder, Miller Homes, is welcoming good causes across Lanarkshire to apply for its Community Fund initiative with applications now open, seeing £10,000 shared among those in need near its Jackton Gardens development in East Kilbride. The Community Fund will support a variety of groups near Miller Homes’ 16 Scottish developments that are linked to education, promoting wellbeing, supporting the environment, and encouraging participation in sport.

Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has already supported 92 groups in Scotland, equating to £60,000 of funding that has made a direct difference to those who need a helping hand.

