Mikey Johnston ready to prove his worth at Celtic Park

Mikey Johnston knows time is running out for him to prove his worth at Celtic Park - but the Hoops winger is ready to grit his teeth and mark his name in Brendan Rodgers ' squad. The winger joined Celtic's youth academy aged just nine, rising through the Lennoxtown ranks and making his debut shortly after his 18th birthday - with Rodgers giving him his chance in the first team in his initial spell.

A prolonged period of game time at Parkhead came under the current Hoops boss in the 2018-19 season in what remains his best season in a Celtic shirt with five goals in 14 Premiership games, but a spate of injuries means he's yet to replicate his young stardom, including a loan spell at Portuguese side Vitoria last season which offered an insight as to what life would be like away from Glasgo





