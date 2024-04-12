Mikey Johnston named English Championship Player of the Month

Mikey Johnston has been named English Championship Player of the Month for his performances at West Brom . Despite being sent out on-loan, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Johnston is one of the best talents to come out of the club's academy.

Rodgers hopes Johnston can continue his strong form and make a positive impact next season when he returns to Celtic.

Mikey Johnston Celtic English Championship Player Of The Month Brendan Rodgers West Brom Loan Talent Performances

