Mikel Arteta explains why he made four risky substitutions in West Ham defeat

Mikel Arteta brought on some of his star players when the game against West Ham was already a lost cause (Picture: Hayters TV) Mikel Arteta denied his decision to summon his star men from the bench during last night’s heavy Carabao Cup defeat against West Ham was a coded message to those players who failed to seize their opportunity. Arsenal news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard, who scored a late consolation, were also introduced during the second period much to the consternation of Arsenal fans already worried their squad is at breaking point following injuries to Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's injury update on Martin Odegaard ahead of West Ham cup clashOdegaard has been dealing with a minor hip issue. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's injury update on Martin Odegaard ahead of West Ham cup clashOdegaard has been dealing with a minor hip issue. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's injury update on Martin Odegaard ahead of West Ham cup clashOdegaard has been dealing with a minor hip issue. Read more ⮕

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects warm West Ham welcome for Declan RiceMikel Arteta believes Declan Rice's potential return to West Ham will be 'beautiful' - if the Arsenal manager decides to play him in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash. Read more ⮕

Mikel Arteta Believes Declan Rice's Potential Return to West Ham Will Be 'Beautiful'Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expresses his thoughts on Declan Rice's potential return to West Ham and believes it will be a beautiful moment for the midfielder. Read more ⮕

Mikel Arteta Believes Declan Rice's Potential Return to West Ham Will Be 'Beautiful'Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expresses his thoughts on Declan Rice's potential return to West Ham and believes it will be a beautiful moment for the midfielder. Read more ⮕