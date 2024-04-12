Mikel Arteta accused of 'mugging off' Aaron Ramsdale by Manchester United legend

Mikel Arteta has been accused of 'mugging off' out of favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale by Manchester United legend Andy Cole . The England international started the season as the club's No.1 but was quickly usurped by David Raya upon his arrival from Brentford. Arteta claimed at the time that he would rotate Ramsdale and Raya throughout the course of the campaign, and even suggested he wouldn't be averse to swapping them during the course of a match.
Ultimately, however, it has transpired that Raya has emerged as the undisputed first choice between the posts. Ramsdale has made only two Premier League appearances since Raya made his debut in a 1-0 win over Everton back in September and is unlikely to feature again this season. Cole, who started his career at the Gunners, believes Ramsdale has been unfairly treated and misled by the Arsenal boss and has urged him to consider his future come the end of the campaign
Mikel Arteta Aaron Ramsdale Manchester United Andy Cole Goalkeeper Arsenal
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »