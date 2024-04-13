Mike Brewer and Marc 'Elvis' Priestley Involved in Car Crash Filming New Show

MIKE Brewer and Marc 'Elvis' Priestley had a car crash filming their new show - resulting in them smashing through a motorway barrier . But this time the petrol heads are leaving the UK as they embark on a huge world tour . Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Mike said: "The only time the camera wasn't rolling was when he drove through a motorway barrier .
As Elvis laughingly interjected explaining it was an accident, Mike added: "It was the most funniest thing that ever happened and we didn't have a camera on it." Elvis, who joined the beloved motoring series four years ago, has promised even more jaw-dropping hilarious moments from their tour. He explained: "We're experiencing things for the first time and out of our comfort zone and when you roll the cameras in those moments you get entertainment. None of it is acted, none of it is put on, it's just genuine and real and that's what hopefully makes this show so nice." The new series of Wheeler Dealers will mark its 27th run, having started back in 2003 with Mike and former show star Edd China
