Mike Ashley takes legal action against Newcastle United over merchandise supply

Last month, it was revealed that Mike Ashley was taking action against Newcastle United and had submitted a claim to the Competition Appeals Tribunal . This due to NUFC switching from Castore to Adidas. With apart from the official club shop(s) and Adidas themselves, JD Sports having an exclusivity deal to sell replica kit starting next season.

Mike Ashley and Sports Direct giving Newcastle United until March 28 to reply to the claim, before a hearing on April 9, with the claim also asking for damages to be paid. That claim lodged at the Competition Appeal Tribunal revealed that Ashley was suing his former club for ‘abusing its dominant position in the market’ by not supplying 50,900 units of Newcastle merchandise. That order, made up mainly of shirts for the 2024/25 season. It was a massive moment when the last visible remainder of Mike Ashley and his Sports Direct graffiti was removed after the new owners took over. The shameless former NUFC owner even then trying (and failing!) to try and insist all of his free advertising should stay at St James’ Par

