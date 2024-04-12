Midhope Castle: The Real-Life Lallybroch from Outlander

Midhope Castle , also known as Lallybroch , was the setting for the Fraser homestead in the TV series Outlander . The castle has a rich history and is described as a handsome three-story manor of harled white stone.

It is part of a 60-croft estate owned by the Fraser clan. The castle was chosen for its perfect alignment with the mental image of Lallybroch. Key scenes, including the confrontation between Jamie and Black Jack Randall, were filmed at Midhope Castle.

