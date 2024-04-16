Midfielder Joe Willock to miss rest of the season due to injury

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourThe midfielder having last played in the match at Fulham, where he started the game but was subbed off before half-time through injury.
A campaign blighted by injuries has seen him make just fourteen appearances so far this season, with nine starts and five sub appearances.‘After a visit to a specialist, it was confirmed that he could, in theory, continue to play, but we understand the plan is to combine a programme of rest and strength work to get the Achilles right ahead of pre-season.
Eddie Howe wants Willock free of the problem for good and, given the player has performed below his usual high standards in recent weeks, it is felt the best option is to call time on his campaign.
Eddie Howe wants Willock free of the problem for good and, given the player has performed below his usual high standards in recent weeks, it is felt the best option is to call time on his campaign.

Give him the rest and behind the scenes treatment that will allow him to shake off this Achilles problem for good.
