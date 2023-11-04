Middle Eastern café in Manchester offers the best coffees in town

A coffee shop is a sacred place for many looking to escape the busyness of city life for an hour or so as they take a break and indulge in some sweet treats, watching the world go by. From warm smells to relaxing music, one Middle Eastern café in Manchester has truly nailed the serene scene for you to enjoy a coffee and a cake in

. Fiori opened its doors earlier this month within the Circle Square development on Oxford Road and specialises in a menu of Turkish and Arabic dishes, offering some of the 'best' coffees in town. As soon as you step foot into the café you are hit with salivating smells of warm spices like cardamom and saffron. The furnishings are quite contemporary and minimalist, with a deep green sofa booth lining the wall across from the barista counter, where you can see all the magic happen. READ MORE: ‘I went to the charming country pub less than an hour from Manchester named the best in Britain and was blown away' READ MORE: First look inside Sexy Fish... the glamorous restaurant with Damien Hirst artworks, giant sea sculptures and its own mini waterfall There is something quite sacrosanct about watching Arabic coffee being prepared, as it’s a key component in their hospitality and culture. Served in a beautiful coffee pot called a dallah, the qahwa is prepared by brewing ground beans with cardamom pods (and sometimes other spices.) It is bitter in taste and is therefore always served with date

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Evening News: Number one for news, opinion, sport & celebrity gossipManchester Evening News - Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Pep Guardiola has Manchester United warning after Man City derby winManchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Manchester United's position after the derby

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Traders Buy Middle East Crude At Premiums Amid Rising Geopolitical RiskOil traders are paying a premium for Middle Eastern crude in their annual deals concluded in late October, largely due to geopolitical risk.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Woman waved knife at shoppers in middle of Liverpool city centreAngela Roberts has been jailed for also attempting to set fire to a hostel

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Belfast council calls for arms embargo to all parties in Middle East conflictSinn Féin stops short of calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Ireland

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: the Iranian terror proxy that could now ignite chaos in the Middle East: Tehran-funded...A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »