Microsoft warns it may ‘throttle’ its generative AI services for ‘excessive’ users

Or perhaps Microsoft just wants to keep its costs low. The company has already warned investors that scaling its cloudy AI will cost lots of money. On its October 24 earnings call the company revealed capital expenditures Q1 2024 reached $11.2 billion, with part of that sum consumed by “investments to scale our AI infrastructure.” The company also noted that its margins would be “offset by the impact of scaling our AI infrastructure to meet growing demand.
That’s because all the servers and GPUs needed to power AI aren’t cheap to acquire. They’ll also cost plenty to operate, as they consume electricity and push data out over Microsoft’s networks.Microsoft opens early access to AI assistant for infosec, Security CopilotMicrosoft introduces AI meddling to your files with Copilot in OneDrive“If one person or organization makes an excessive number of requests, it could bog down the API for everyone else.
OpenAi also limits access to its free tier. “If we believe you are not using the free tier in good faith, we may charge you standard fees or stop providing access to the Services,” states the outfit’sstates “If You purchase an unlimited plan, we will try to reasonably offer You unlimited access to the Services. However, we reserve the right to rate limit You to prevent quality decay or interruptions to other customers. headtopics.com
Check for 'cr' bubble in pictures if your app supports it, or look in the metadata if it hasn't been stripped, or...AI luminaries call for urgent regulation to head off future threats, but Meta's brainbox boss disagreesJust one in ten UK orgs have significant AI investment planUK convinces nations to sign Bletchley Declaration in bid for AI safety