Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365 globally

For those not keen on Microsoft Teams, help is in hand – European Union requirements to unbundle the software from Office 365 will be implemented globally. Last year for those in the European Union and Switzerland, on April 1 Microsoft made the same arrangement available everywhere – no joke. "To that end, we are now updating the way Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Teams are licensed outside of Europe in keeping with the recent changes in the EEA.

Starting today, we are introducing 1) a new lineup of commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites that do not include Teams in regions outside the EEA and Switzerland, and 2) a new standalone Teams offering for Enterprise customers in those regions." The move leaves users with the option to carry on as normal, remove Teams from licenses and enjoy a small discount, or buy it as a standalone product. That appears to be good news for Slack, Zoom, and others that are looking to lure Microsoft customers to their own collaboration apps

