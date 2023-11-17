Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hasn’t improved much at all of the Laptop Go 2. It has the same old sub-standard display resolution and 720p webcam. The battery life is okay but not great, especially for those on the go a lot. The Intel processor keeps the laptop moving and will be fine for students writing essays or users spending a lot of time browsing the web.

The device can be upgraded to 16GB RAM but that will set you back an additional £200 and take you into the realms of a basic MacBook Air that will deliver far better display quality. The Laptop Go 3 is an average laptop that will serve the low-intensity user really well.it sits between the likes of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Go 4. The former packs a serious punch in terms of power and the latter is super portable. It won’t come as a shock to hear that the Laptop Go 3 is the third iteration of this device. Both of the earlier devices boast beautiful designs and great performance but suffer from poor battery life and most notably from a lower-than-average screen resolutio

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: CREATİVEBLOQ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CREATİVEBLOQ: Microsoft Laptop Studio 2: A Pro Laptop with a Stunning DisplayThe Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is a pro laptop with a beautifully engineered design and a stunningly good display. It looks great at every angle and the refresh rate of 120Hz ensures everything is super-smooth. However, the high starting price and lacking battery life may deter some buyers.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »

CREATİVEBLOQ: Surface Go 4: Not Suitable for CreativesThe Surface Go 4 lacks substantial power and fails to provide improvements in performance. It is not suitable for creatives like graphic designers and digital artists. The device struggles to function as both a laptop and a tablet.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »

THEREGİSTER: Microsoft Confirms Custom Processor and Accelerator Design for Clouds Microsoft has confirmed its entry into the design of custom processors and accelerators for their clouds, following rivals Amazon Web Services and Google. The announcement includes the Cobalt 100 Arm server CPU and the Maia 100 AI accelerator chip. This move allows Microsoft to negotiate better pricing from chip makers and reinvest the savings into infrastructure development.

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

PCGAMER: Risk of Rain Returns: A ReviewA review of the latest direction of the classic action-roguelike franchise, Risk of Rain Returns

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

ROADCC: Cafe Du Cycliste Cecile Men's Thermal Bib Shorts Review Review : Cafe Du Cycliste Cecile Men’s Thermal Bib Shorts - great choice for autumn & early spring, less great on value cycling cafeducycliste

Source: roadcc | Read more »

BİKERUMOR: Finding the Best Mountain Bike Gloves: A Comprehensive ReviewA comprehensive review of 17 different models of mountain bike gloves, tested for months to find the best options for every rider, riding style, and weather condition.

Source: bikerumor | Read more »