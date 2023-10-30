Microsoft now blocking 'unauthorized' Xbox controllers and accessories

Xbox users have begun reporting that when connecting some third-party Xbox controllers and accessories, a warning message now pops up that notes the 'unauthorized accessory' will be blocked from further use on the console after two weeks. As reported by Windows Central, users are now seeing the error message 0x82d60002 when plugging in an unauthorized accessory with the following: 'A connected accessory is not authorized.

com/brookgamingfans/status/17153370684010212... One third-party manufacturer affected by the change is Brook Gaming, which is known for its Wingman XB 2 converter that allows users to use a number of different controllers, including PS5 pads, on their Xbox console. According to Brook, this Wingman XB 2 converter and XB Fighting Board have been impacted by the change, along with other fighting board and steering wheel adapters that have also been partially affected.