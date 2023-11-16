Microsoft Laptop Studio 2: A Pro Laptop with a Stunning Display

The Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is a pro laptop with a beautifully engineered design and a stunningly good display. It looks great at every angle and the refresh rate of 120Hz ensures everything is super-smooth. All of this quality results in a high starting price, which will put many people off, especially considering a decent MacBook Pro can be bought for cheaper.

The battery life is still lacking and the processing performance means this laptop is fine for digital artists but not for 3D artists needing beefier hardware.that found it to be a great all-rounder hybrid, which delivers on performance. We’ve had to wait two years for the second iteration and I was excited to see this new version from Upon opening the box, I saw that the design was almost identical, a little heavier, but generally the same great look and feel. The movement between the three modes – tablet, laptop and a propped up tablet – was equally well engineered, and I suppose there wasn’t much to improve on there. Then came the performance and battery test

