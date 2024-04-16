Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in UAE Technology Firm

Microsoft is investing 1.5 billion US dollars in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser.As part of the agreement, Microsoft ’s president Brad Smith will join G42 ’s board of directors.Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 runs data centres in the Middle East and elsewhere and has increasingly identified itself as an AI firm.

G42 has previously said it would cut ties to Chinese hardware suppliers over American concerns it was too close to the Chinese government.It has also faced claims it could have gathered genetic material secretly from Americans for the Chinese government.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues.

Microsoft Investment UAE Technology Firm G42 AI Cloud Computing Digital Infrastructure

