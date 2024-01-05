Microsoft Introduces New Copilot Key to Transform PC Keyboards

30 years after cluttering up PC keyboards with the Windows key, the key responsible for booting you to desktop at the worst possible moment in your Dota 2 match, Microsoft is poised to once again transform our keyboards. , a new button that will help usher in, as Microsoft executive vice president Yusuf Mehdi put it,"a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware.

" Based on promotional images, the Copilot key looks like it will replace the menu key that currently sits to the right of the spacebar. Mehdi said the button will start to appear on new Windows 11 PCs from Microsoft's"ecosystem partners" in the days leading up to and at"The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades," Mehdi wrote."We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easil





