Microsoft introduces new commercial terms for Teams

If you're planning to save money by cutting out the unbundled Teams product from your Microsoft 365 subscription, the decision might not be as straightforward as you'd think.that it would be introducing new commercial terms for Teams , including offering Office 365 / Microsoft 365 without the collaboration app, and selling it as a standalone product. Customers can also still buy Teams as part of an O365/ M365 bundle.

the platform for business customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) and dropped the monthly cost of the suite by €2 ($2.17). The challenge facing finance departments within enterprises which use Microsoft is that, for example, adding Teams to a new enterprise subscriptionthe service costs €5 for EEA and Switzerland customers. US commercial customers, meanwhile, will pay $5.25 per user per month. At first glance it might make sense to save a few dollars per user per month if an organization does not use Team

Microsoft Teams Office 365 Microsoft 365 Collaboration Subscription Enterprise

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365 globallyEuropean Union requirements to unbundle Microsoft Teams from Office 365 will be implemented globally, giving users the option to remove Teams from licenses or buy it as a standalone product.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Microsoft Teams decouples from Office 365 suite globallyLicenses everywhere can omit collaboration app thanks to EU regulators

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

EU antitrust cops probe Microsoft ties between Entra ID and 365 servicesGoogle claims rival has made an 'art and science' out of licensing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

EU antitrust team probing Microsoft ties between Entra ID and 365 servicesGoogle claims rival has made an 'art and science' out of licensing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

European Commission infringed data protection law with Microsoft 365Commission has until December 9, 2024, to put its house in order

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Licensing labyrinth for Power Apps and Dynamics 365 must be clarified, warns expertRules still unclear for Microsoft users making potentially costly decisions on enterprise applications

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »