Microsoft calls time on Windows Insider MVP program

"All our existing Windows Insider MVPs will be nominated to participate in the Microsoft MVP Program which has similar benefits and opportunities to continue networking with us and interacting with many other Microsoft MVPs globally."in September, and it is difficult to avoid suspicion that the termination of the Windows Insider MVP program is a related consequence.

Panay was understood to have become disillusioned amid cost cutting at the Windows + Devices division he has run at Microsoft since 2020, and is now on condition of anonymity, expressed regret that Microsoft was closing down what they described as"a valuable consumer resource."Microsoft yanks internal Windows 11 testing tool soon after release

The Windows Insider MVPs are usually enthusiasts of Microsoft's wares who are rewarded for their loyalty with access to the engineering teams, complimentary subscriptions to products such as Visual Studio Enterprise and Office 365, as well as the odd paperweight or two. headtopics.com

A nomination must come from another MVP or a Microsoft employee to achieve this coveted status. An application is then scrutinized, and if one has demonstrated sufficient passion for all things Microsoft, the nod is given.

Microsoft has plenty of Insider programs where users can play with pre-release versions of the company's software. Think of it as an army of unpaid testers. MVPs are similarly unpaid – other than the perks – and instead frequent the company's forums to dispense wisdom and advice, thus saving Microsoft from having to actually employ someone to do the same. headtopics.com

The Windows Insider program is one of the older projects of its type and recently celebrated its ninth anniversary. Headed first by Gabriel Aul then Dona Sarkar, the program is now led by Amanda Legowski. It has floundered in recent years, with members complaining about a distinct lack of exciting features to test during the Windows 11 era.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheRegister »

Joel Embiid scores 35 points in big win for Philadelphia 76ersJames Harden watched on from the bench as the reigning MVP turned in a dominant performance. Read more ⮕

Joel Embiid scores 35 points in big win for Philadelphia 76ersJames Harden watched on from the bench as the reigning MVP turned in a dominant performance. Read more ⮕

Luciano Acosta Emerges as MVP Candidate in MLSLuciano Acosta, with 31 direct goal contributions in 2023, is the frontrunner for the MLS MVP award. The Argentine playmaker's skills and potential eligibility for the US national team make him a valuable asset for Gregg Berhalter. Read more ⮕

How to Clean Dog Drool from WindowsDogs licking windows can leave them dirty and cloudy. Mayonnaise can be used to remove drool marks from glass surfaces. Read more ⮕

Simple £3.25 trick will stop condensation on windows this winterCondensation damages windows and leads to mould which is bad for your home and your health Read more ⮕

The Evolution of Handheld Devices: From Windows CE to Palm PilotA look back at the development of handheld devices, from the introduction of Windows CE to the success of the Palm Pilot. Read more ⮕