Microsoft announces price rises for Dynamics 365 business applications

Microsoft has foreshadowed significant price rises for its Dynamics 365 cloudy business applications .the change last Friday, and justified the price rises on grounds that"each year, we release hundreds of new features and enhancements."
Goode singled out"AI-powered, real-time customer insights for marketers, sellers, and service agents; as well as … optimizing operations and mission-critical processes with data insights, supply chain visibility, and end-to-end automation of financial processes" as improvements that make a price rise reasonable.
The new prices come into effect on October 1, 2024 – meaning users have almost half a year prepare for the whack to their wallets.on the news feed Microsoft offers its channel partners – reveal the price rise will be staggered for US government users. "To comply with local regulations, US Government list prices for the same products will increase by 10 percent effective October 1, 2024, followed by another smaller increase effective October 1, 2025, to bring parity with commercial pricing outlined in this article," the post states.
