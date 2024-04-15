Microsoft announces price rises for Dynamics 365 business applications

Microsoft has foreshadowed significant price rises for its Dynamics 365 cloudy business applications .the change last Friday, and justified the price rises on grounds that"each year, we release hundreds of new features and enhancements."

Goode singled out"AI-powered, real-time customer insights for marketers, sellers, and service agents; as well as … optimizing operations and mission-critical processes with data insights, supply chain visibility, and end-to-end automation of financial processes" as improvements that make a price rise reasonable.

The new prices come into effect on October 1, 2024 – meaning users have almost half a year prepare for the whack to their wallets.on the news feed Microsoft offers its channel partners – reveal the price rise will be staggered for US government users. "To comply with local regulations, US Government list prices for the same products will increase by 10 percent effective October 1, 2024, followed by another smaller increase effective October 1, 2025, to bring parity with commercial pricing outlined in this article," the post states.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Price Rises Business Applications New Features Enhancements US Government Users

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft hikes Dynamics 365 prices by around ten percent or moreFirst rise in five years varies between 9.26 and 16.67 percent for different products – for no apparent reason

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Licensing labyrinth for Power Apps and Dynamics 365 must be clarified, warns expertRules still unclear for Microsoft users making potentially costly decisions on enterprise applications

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

EU antitrust team probing Microsoft ties between Entra ID and 365 servicesGoogle claims rival has made an 'art and science' out of licensing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

EU antitrust cops probe Microsoft ties between Entra ID and 365 servicesGoogle claims rival has made an 'art and science' out of licensing

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Microsoft Teams decouples from Office 365 suite globallyLicenses everywhere can omit collaboration app thanks to EU regulators

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365 globallyEuropean Union requirements to unbundle Microsoft Teams from Office 365 will be implemented globally, giving users the option to remove Teams from licenses or buy it as a standalone product.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »