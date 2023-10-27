Michelle Williams Takes Her Youngest Child for an Outing in New York City

Michelle Williams looked every inch the doting mom as she treated her youngest child to an outing in New York City on Friday. The Oscar-nominated actress, 43 - who won rave reviews narrating the audiobook for Britney Spears' The Woman In Me memoir - was spotted pushing the baby in a stroller alongside her mom Carla. Dressed in a striped minidress and a set of red flats, Michelle looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed running errands with the second child she welcomed with husband Thomas Kail and whose name has yet to be revealed. The couple also share three-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle also shares daughter Matilda, 17, with late actor, Heath Ledger. The trio took advantage of the surprisingly warm autumn weather in New York, as they made their way around the city to get in some retail therapy. Doting mom: Michelle Williams looked every inch the doting mom as she treated her youngest child to an outing in the Big Apple on Friday Family affair: The Oscar-nominated actress, 43 , was spotted pushing the baby in a stroller alongside her mom Carla The fun outing comes after momma Michelle took the internet by storm when Britney's bombshell book hit the shelves earlier this week. Michelle's narration of it went viral, mostly due to her mocking impersonation of Justin Timberlake putting on an accent in a bid to impress Black musician Read more:

