Michelle Keegan returns to set of Ten Pound Poms in Australia

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan is back to work in Australia , with the BBC sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her on the set of Ten Pound Poms . The series stars Michelle as Kate Thorne, a British woman who departs post-war Britain for Australia , having been promised a better quality of life for just £10. In the sneak-peek at series two, Michelle looks completely different, dressed in 1950s attire in a stripey top and linen blue bottoms.
Sporting a classic waved hair do, Michelle looks worlds away from her usual modern glam. Alongside the image, the BBC Press Office wrote: "G’Day Kate! Michelle Keegan’s back in action as nurse Kate Thorne on the set of #TenPoundPoms in Australia Follow Kate & the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 when series 2 comes to @BBCiPlayer & BBC One." Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement over the drama returning. "Fab!" one wrote. "Such a great show, no idea that series 2 was comin
Michelle Keegan Ten Pound Poms Australia BBC Series Drama
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »