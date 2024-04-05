Michelle Keegan returns to set of Ten Pound Poms in Australia

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan is back to work in Australia , with the BBC sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her on the set of Ten Pound Poms . The series stars Michelle as Kate Thorne, a British woman who departs post-war Britain for Australia , having been promised a better quality of life for just £10. In the sneak-peek at series two, Michelle looks completely different, dressed in 1950s attire in a stripey top and linen blue bottoms.

Sporting a classic waved hair do, Michelle looks worlds away from her usual modern glam. Alongside the image, the BBC Press Office wrote: "G’Day Kate! Michelle Keegan’s back in action as nurse Kate Thorne on the set of #TenPoundPoms in Australia Follow Kate & the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 when series 2 comes to @BBCiPlayer & BBC One." Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their excitement over the drama returning. "Fab!" one wrote. "Such a great show, no idea that series 2 was comin

Michelle Keegan Ten Pound Poms Australia BBC Series Drama

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelle Keegan is giving us serious 1950s fashion inspiration in Ten Pound Poms season 2 first lookMichelle Keegan is back for a second season of Ten Pound Poms

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Michelle Keegan's trip to Australia for new series as she flashes toned midriffMichelle Keegan has jetted off to Australia to film the second series of the hit show Ten Pound Poms - and she wasted no time in sharing highlights from her sun soaked trip so far

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Michelle Keegan soaks up the sun as she explores Australia on break from filmingMichelle Keegan and Mark Wright are enjoying some time together and seeing the sights in Sydney, where Michelle is set to start filming for another acting project

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Michelle Keegan amazes in waist-defining jeans on sun-soaked Australia tripThe Fool Me Once actress is spending time Down Under to film Ten Pound Poms

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Michelle Keegan reveals her 'cue to leave' while in Australia with Mark WrightShe recently jetted to the other side of the world for work with her husband

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Michelle Keegan's emotional reason her mum isn't seen with her in publicMichelle Keegan has opened up on the heartbreaking reason her mum Jackie Anne Thornton won't be seen with her in public after she was targeted by cruel trolls

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »