Michael Strahan's whereabouts questioned as GMA shakeup continues and host is replaced again

But that didn't stop his legions of loyal fans asking when he'd be returning to his spot on the ABC morning show.one of his social media followers quipped on one of his posts promoting his game show, while another added: "We miss you on GMA," and there were many more comments that mirrored the sentiment.

Although Michael didn't pay tribute to them on Instagram, he likely lavished them with gifts and love on their special day. He is incredibly proud of his children and when Isabella and Sophia left home for college at the end of the summer, Michael couldn't speak more highly about them.Isabella is embracing everything California has to offer after starting her studies at USC while Sophia is a student at Duke University in North Carolina., Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC.

Michael shares his two youngest children with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is also a father to Michael Jr. and his other daughter, Tanita, from his relationship with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

GMA's Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos eclipsed by ABC anchor in fiery on-air moment - watch

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HELLOMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HELLOMAG: Fans Concerned as Michael Strahan Continues to Miss GMAFans of Michael Strahan are growing concerned as he continues to be absent from his seat on the ABC morning show, Good Morning America. Despite his work projects keeping him busy, fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

Source: hellomag | Read more »

HELLOMAG: GMA’s Amy Robach teases career comeback in cryptic new photo on mystery TV setThe former GMA host was fired from the show after her affair with TJ Holmes came to light

Source: hellomag | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Michael Bublé to Star in Asda's 2023 Christmas CampaignAsda releases a teaser for its upcoming Christmas advert featuring Michael Bublé as the retailer's latest seasonal recruit.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

THESUN: Asda Releases Teaser for Christmas Advert Featuring Michael BubléAsda has given a sneak peek of its Christmas advert, featuring Michael Bublé, and announced the airing date for the full advert. The teaser takes viewers on a journey through a festive warehouse, leading to a mysterious door. The full advert will be aired on November 4.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

THESUN: Seinfeld's Michael Richards Spotted in Rare Public Outing with FamilyMichael Richards, who played Kramer on Seinfeld, has been seen in public with his family in Los Angeles after 17 years. The 74-year-old actor had rarely been seen in public since his career downfall in 2006 when he used racial slurs on stage. Richards was accompanied by his wife and son as they visited a local park and a popular burger chain. The incident had led to his obscurity, but he later apologized on The David Letterman Show and appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Michael Schumacher 'final health report' update 10 years on from skiing accidentThe Ferrari legend has not been seen in public since a horror skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »