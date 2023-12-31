Michael Stonebraker's PostgreSQL Becomes Most Popular Database Among Developers

Celebrating his 80th birthday this year, Michael Stonebraker continues with his work in database research, but his mark on the industry has been cemented with PostgreSQL, the open source relational database system which, for the first time, became the most popular among developers this year, according to the 2023 Stack Overflow survey.

As well as a popular open source DBMS, vendors including the cloud hyperscalers, CockroachDB and YugabyteDB all offer database services with a PostgreSQL compatible front end. Stonebraker's first influential work started with Ingres, the early relational database system, which began as his research topic following his appointment as an assistant professor at UC Berkeley in 1971. He says: 'My PhD thesis was on an aspect of Markov chains, and that, I realized, had no practical value whatsoever. I went to Berkeley, and you've got five years to make a contribution and get tenure. I knew it was not going to be my thesis topic.





