Michael Jackson's Estate Blocks Sale of Unreleased Recordings

Michael Jackson's estate have successfully blocked the sale of 'extremely rare' unreleased recordings by the late singer. Last month, Gotta Have Rock and Roll announced plans to auction off over two dozen master tapes supposedly recorded by the late Thriller singer — who died in June 2009 at 50 — at the New York studio The Hit Factory in 1994.

They expected to fetch up to $4,000 for each tape, but lawyers acting on behalf of the estate threatened to sue, arguing the recordings were 'unquestionably stolen.' A letter written by attorney Jonathan Steinsapir on 29 November, which was obtained by Billboard, demanded the company 'cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tape,' but also immediately return the recordings. The letter continued: 'Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else)





