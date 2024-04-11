Michael Douglas Opens Up About His Relationship with Father Kirk Douglas

In 2016, Michael Douglas talked about his father Kirk Douglas and their relationship. He described Kirk as a dynamic and larger-than-life figure who had a strong presence. However, his parents divorced when he was young, and he and his brother went to live with their mother. Despite the divorce, Michael and his brother would still spend time with Kirk during holidays and visit him on set.

Michael admitted that their relationship was strained at times but improved as he pursued his own acting career

