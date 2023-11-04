Michael Bublé stars in Asda's 2023 Christmas ad as Chief Quality Officer

Following the release of its Christmas teaser on 1 November, Asda has today unveiled its 2023 Christmas ad, in which Michael Bublé and his trademark charisma steal the show. Premiering today, November 4, at 9.15pm on ITV in The Voice ad break, the new 90-second Christmas TV ad sees Bublé commence his role as Asda’s inaugural Chief Quality Officer

. Tasked with ensuring the retailer delivers the very best quality for the nation this Christmas, Bublé is seen measuring rows of individual chocolate and orange panettones and indulging in some brown butter and spiced dark rum mince pies. Shot by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, the ad opens with Bublé sitting, full of cheer, feet up on his new desk, and his gold-plated Chief Quality Officer desk sign. “Products to approve – so bring Mr. Bublé your best”, orders an Asda colleague, once Bublé has finished requesting a “clean up on aisle five” – something he’s ‘always wanted’ to do. As he walks into a room full of Asda colleagues eagerly awaiting his arrival, he admonishes the fishmonger who has tried, again, to push mackerel for Christmas dinner this year. He then enters the festive warehouse as seen in the teaser as he gets to work approving Asda’s finest Christmas offering

