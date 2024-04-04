Michael Beale chooses QPR over Wolves despite Premier League offer

Michael Beale was convinced to stay at QPR despite the lure of the Premier League following an offer by Wolves . However, Les Ferdinand knew there was only going to be one outcome when Rangers came calling a matter of weeks later. In October 2022, a matter of months into his first job in management, Beale was approached by Wolves to become their new head coach . Of course, the chance to manage in the self-proclaimed greatest league in the world is one thing, but the money is another.
But that didn't come without a warning to the Londoner, as the ex-England striker told him bluntly not to lie to him over what he knew of Wolves' interest. Eventually Beale's head was turned as the lure of Rangers was enough to take him away from London and back to Glasgow, where he served as first team coach under Steven Gerrard previously. Ferdinand holds no grudges over his move, as he insists he knew the 43-year-old would not be able to resist his beloved Ranger
