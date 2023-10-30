Mexico City GP ratings: A 10/10 drive in the midfield as Russell struggles again

The three-time world champion claimed his 16th victory of the 2023 F1 season with relative ease, finishing nearly 14 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. The only blemish on his weekend was qualifying where he was beaten by the two Ferraris.

Like in Austin, Hamilton put together another incredible race weekend. His race performance, particularly on the medium tyre following the red flag, was mighty. A masterclass in tyre preservation from the Mercedes driver.

Another fine weekend from Leclerc, who claimed another pole position. His two race starts were sluggish, and weirdly, his pace, relative to Sainz at least, was better when he had front wing damage early on. Still, another fine weekend from the Monegasque. headtopics.com

A solid weekend overall from Sainz. He was less than a tenth behind his teammate in qualifying, but did seem to struggle more on race day. In typical Sainz-fashion, he hung on well to come home with a big points haul.

While Norris was awarded ‘driver of the day’ for his recovery through the field, it’s fair to say Mexico was a missed opportunity given the pace of the McLaren. He was knocked out in Q1 - and that was his own fault. He then lost four positions at the second start following the red flag. A lively performance but it should have been better than fifth in Mexico. headtopics.com

Russell seems no closer to being able to compete with Hamilton, especially on race day. He was lacking pace and ran out of tyres by the end of it, coming under pressure from Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri.

There’s no doubt that Ricciardo was the star of the weekend. Fourth in qualifying was backed up by seventh in the race. Had it not been for the red flag, it’s likely he’d have finished a little higher. headtopics.com

