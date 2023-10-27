Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen just ahead of Williams' Alex Albon in Practice One while rookie drivers hit the track

Williams' Alex Albon made an eye-catching start to the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend to run pacesetter Max Verstappen very close in Practice One at the atmospheric Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Verstappen started a weekend where he can claim a record 16th win of the season by setting the quickest time in the first hour of practice, running 1:19.718.But Albon finished just 0.

3 slower than Nico Hulkenberg in the sister car.But it was a nightmare second outing at the top level for F2 championship leader Theo Pourchaire, who was unable to complete a timed lap due to problem on his Alfa Romeo.Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar took his AlphaTauri to 17th place, with Alpine's Jack Doohan one tenth slower in 18th. Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti was 19th quickest in George Russell's Mercedes.

